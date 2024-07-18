GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing reveals Phone 2a Plus for July 31 launch: Expected features, price

Nothing might add a new processor in Phone 2a Plus to differentiate from its predecessor, Phone 2a

Published - July 18, 2024 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

London-based tech startup, Nothing, on Thursday revealed about its upcoming smartphone launch of Nothing Phone 2a Plus on July 31. It is going to be an upgraded version of Nothing Phone 2a launched in March this year.

There is not much detail about the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus but given that it is a ‘Plus’ we might see changes in display and battery.

Nothing might add a new processor in Phone 2a Plus to differentiate from its predecessor, Phone 2a.

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 2a came for the mid segment buyers with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It was launched at ₹23,999 for 8GB/128GB.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Phone 2a used MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Nothing Phone 2a had two 50MP camera on the back and a 32MP lens at front. It uses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W charger, not included in the box.

It is expected that Nothing would slightly tweak the optical set up in Phone 2a Plus as well.

Nothing is probably targeting the same mid segment users with the Phone 2a Plus and therefore, expected to price it under 25k.

