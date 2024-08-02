Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Which one has more advanced features?

It has been a busy few weeks for the mid-segment smartphone scene as launches were followed by other launches, with more still to come. Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are two such smartphones at similar price points. How do they differ in terms of their features and designs?

Let’s take a look.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus OnePlus Nord CE 4 Storage 8GB + 256GB 8 GB + 128 GB Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED; 1,300 nits peak brightness; 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.7-inch AMOLED screen; 1,100 nits; up to 120 Hz refresh rate Battery 5,000 mAh 5,500 mAh OS Nothing OS 2.6, powered by Android 14 OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

The salient differences: with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the buyer pays ₹3,000 extra for more storage and higher peak brightness. However, OnePlus Nord CE 4 users get a little more battery life.

In terms of the camera, Nothing Phone 2a Plus packs a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP front camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 50 MP main camera, only an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and just a 16 MP front camera.

Finally, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is priced at ₹27,999 while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹24,999.

