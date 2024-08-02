GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Which one has more advanced features?

Phone 2a Plus by Nothing and Nord CE 4 by OnePlus are two mid-segment phones that recently made their debut. How do they differ in terms of features and specs?

Published - August 02, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are two smartphones at similar price points

Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are two smartphones at similar price points | Photo Credit: Images taken from the phones’ official websites and compiled on Canva

It has been a busy few weeks for the mid-segment smartphone scene as launches were followed by other launches, with more still to come. Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are two such smartphones at similar price points. How do they differ in terms of their features and designs?

Let’s take a look.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus OnePlus Nord CE 4
Storage8GB + 256GB8 GB + 128 GB
Screen6.7-inch AMOLED; 1,300 nits peak brightness; 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate6.7-inch AMOLED screen; 1,100 nits; up to 120 Hz refresh rate
Battery5,000 mAh5,500 mAh
OSNothing OS 2.6, powered by Android 14OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5GSnapdragon 7 Gen 3

The salient differences: with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the buyer pays ₹3,000 extra for more storage and higher peak brightness. However, OnePlus Nord CE 4 users get a little more battery life.

In terms of the camera, Nothing Phone 2a Plus packs a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP front camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 50 MP main camera, only an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and just a 16 MP front camera.

Finally, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is priced at ₹27,999 while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹24,999.

