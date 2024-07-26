Nothing Phone 2a Plus to run MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset

Nothing’s upcoming new launch, Phone 2a Plus, will be powered by 4nm Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor. This will be the brand’s first smartphone using the latest chipset from MediaTek. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus builds on the Phone 2a, which was launched in March.

The London-based tech startup is on an expansion spree with back-to-back launches such as Nothing Phone 2a and CMF’ Phone 1.

Nothing says that the new chipset comes with 8 cores running up to 3.0 GHz which claimed to be nearly 10% faster than Phone 2a CPU. It is also equipped with an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocking at 1.3 GHz, delivering a gaming performance that is 30% faster than its predecessor.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor will offer up to 12 GB RAM and an additional 8 GB virtual RAM.

Nothing claims the Dimensity 7350 Pro will support 4K video recording across both front and rear cameras, along with HDR images and HDR10+ playback. It also claims up to 10% improved power efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro offers dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch be launched on 31 July.

