GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to run MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset

Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor will offer up to 12 GB RAM and an additional 8 GB virtual RAM

Published - July 26, 2024 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing Phone 2a Plus to run MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to run MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing’s upcoming new launch, Phone 2a Plus, will be powered by 4nm Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor. This will be the brand’s first smartphone using the latest chipset from MediaTek. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus builds on the Phone 2a, which was launched in March.

The London-based tech startup is on an expansion spree with back-to-back launches such as Nothing Phone 2a and CMF’ Phone 1.

Nothing says that the new chipset comes with 8 cores running up to 3.0 GHz which claimed to be nearly 10% faster than Phone 2a CPU. It is also equipped with an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocking at 1.3 GHz, delivering a gaming performance that is 30% faster than its predecessor.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor will offer up to 12 GB RAM and an additional 8 GB virtual RAM.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nothing claims the Dimensity 7350 Pro will support 4K video recording across both front and rear cameras, along with HDR images and HDR10+ playback. It also claims up to 10% improved power efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro offers dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch be launched on 31 July.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.