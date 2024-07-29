GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50 and Realme 13 Pro series: Smartphones launching this week

Most of them are a part of an existing lineup, apart from Realme 13 Pro series, with some minor adjustments

Published - July 29, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50 and Realme 13 Pro series: Smartphones launching this week

Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50 and Realme 13 Pro series: Smartphones launching this week | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone market will see a surge of new launches this week especially in the budget segment. The new launches this week include Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series and Motorola Edge 50.

Most of them are a part of an existing lineup, apart from Realme 13 Pro series, with some minor adjustments.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

It is going to be an upgraded version of Nothing Phone 2a launched in March. Phone 2a Plus will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC with upto 12 GB RAM. It is expected that Nothing would slightly tweak the optical set up in Phone 2a Plus as well.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is launching on July 31.

Realme 13 Pro series

The new series succeeds the Realme 12 Pro series launched in January this year. The new phones under the Realme 13 Pro series are expected to use a 32 MP selfie camera. At rear, there could be a 50 MP leading lens along with two supporting sensors.

Both, Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro are guessed to use a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display. There could be a 5,050 mAh cell in these phones. It is likely that they might use Snapdragon processors. Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro are launching on July 30.

Motorola Edge 50

This would be the inverted style launch as the basic vanilla is now coming to India while the higher variants have been launched already. The Motorola Edge 50 will have a military grade certification for durability.

It is likely to use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000 mAh cell with a 15 W charger. There could be a 6.67 inch pOLED display and a 32 MP selfie camera. It is expected to use a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto.

Motorola Edge 50 is launching on August 1.

