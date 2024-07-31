GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched with 50 MP selfie camera: Price, features, availability

Nothing Phone 2a Plus operates on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Updated - July 31, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 03:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched with 50 MP selfie camera: Price, features, availability

Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched with 50 MP selfie camera: Price, features, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing on Wednesday launched the Phone 2a Plus in the Indian smartphone market. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus succeeds the Phone 2a launched in March this year. The Phone 2a Plus landed into mid-segment.

Phone 2a Plus has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

At back, the Phone 2a Plus continues to use the Glyph Interface with third party integration.

The London-based tech startup has used MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor in the Phone 2a Plus. The 5G smartphone offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Virtual RAM up till 8 GB is also available.

It operates on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 50 MP front camera for selfies. At rear, it features dual 50 MP lenses, a main and an ultrawide.

Phone 2a Plus ships with a 5,000 mAh battery but there is no charger support inside the box.

Nothing has priced the Phone 2a Plus at ₹27,999 for the 8 GB/256 GB variant. The 12 GB/256 GB model will cost ₹29,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and Nothing’s website in Grey and Black shades, starting August 7.

