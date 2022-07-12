Nothing Phone (1) launched with 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

U.K.-based ‘Nothing’ is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder

Nothing has launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1), in a global launch event held in London on Tuesday night. Nothing Phone (1) will retail through Flipkart in India. It will be sold in two colours -- white and black.

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor supported by another ultra-wide lens. The company says the main lens gets OIS and EIS support, useful during shaking conditions or on-the-move shooting.

Nothing, the UK-based tech startup, is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder. With the investors coming in and crowdfunding, the startup geared itself for its next phase of journey and announced Phone (1) in March 2022.

In terms of design, Nothing brings a Glyph interface with the Phone (1). The interface brings notification lighting on the back of the phone. It glows while receiving calls, messages, and during charging. You can also customise the notification LED as per your liking. The bare-back panel design adds quirkiness to the Nothing Phone (1). The company claims it has used 50% bio-plastics in Nothing Phone (1).

The Phone (1) features a punch-hole design with a 6.55-inch OLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone uses 6nm Snapdragon 778 G+ coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. It will run on Nothing OS.

The device is going to use a 4,500mAh battery bundled along with a 33W charger inside the box. It’s going to get the Type-C charging port. The phone also supports reverse and wireless charging.

In the U.K., Nothing Phone (1) has been priced at £399 for the 8GB/128GB variant and £499 for the 12GB/256GB model.

In India, It has been priced at ₹32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, ₹5,999 for the 8GB/256GB one, and ₹38,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. The sale, in India, will start on July 21 on Flipkart.