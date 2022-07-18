Nothing Phone 1 Camera Review: A balancing act without gimmicks 

Nothing has made quite a splash in the last few days after it launched its first smartphone. We got the device a couple days ago and have tested it in real-life to know whether their claims are true or not

We tested Nothing Phone 1’s camera, even in the rain, and found it to be very much balanced. The colour reproduction, sharpness, and vibrancy of the photos are good. The phone comes with dual rear lenses; a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

We used the lenses in different environments: proper daylight, a rainy day, evening time, and under artificial lighting. The results were satisfactory to good. The main lens, the 50MP Sony IMX766 one, is better tuned here. There’s no over-saturation of the images. The Phone 1 clicks images in 12MP by default, but you can change it to 50MP, though it will eat up a lot of the phone’s space.

The OIS works well but takes 2-3 seconds to click if one were moving. The portrait shots taken with the main lens define the edges appropriately and distinguish the subject from the background. While it does not highlight the subject as much as a Pixel phone, the Nothing Phone 1 is not bad for a first phone from U.K.-based start up.

The Glyph interface is sufficient to create a good shot in low light conditions. You can control the LED lighting from the camera UI itself, and it can be quite useful in dark environments.

The 50MP ultra-wide lens capture details properly. The 114 field of view creates a vast landscape for the people to enjoy. We can zoom optically up to 20x but do not expect much there.

The 16MP selfie lens of the Phone 1 does the job nicely and gets you the intended results in most situations. The portrait selfies are decent. The OnePlus Nord 2T here scores better on the selfie front than the Phone 1.

Overall, Nothing Phone 1 camera doesn’t disappoint to what we have noticed till now. It has dual rear lenses but overshines many with a triple camera set up in this segment.