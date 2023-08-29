Nothing OS 2.0 starts rolling out for Phone 1 users

August 29, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Nothing on Monday started releasing OS 2.0 to Phone 1 users that claims to new features, enhanced customisation, and improved functionality.

The Nothing OS 2.0 is already live in the Phone 2 which was launched in July. Currently, the Phone 2 runs on Nothing OS 2.0.2a that promises to improve camera performance, focusing on HDR improvements, low light scenarios and facial clarity.

Nothing OS 2.0 is based on Android 13. The OS gives features a new home and lock screen utility with widgets to access key functions without opening the apps. The Nothing OS 2.0 also features a new monochrome layout and option to remove app label.

When launched, Phone 1 ran on Nothing OS 1.0 based on Android 12. The Phone 1 features a 50MP main camera supported by a 50MP ultrawide sensor. It has got a 16MP selfie camera. The phone uses Snapdragon 778 G+ chipset. Phone 1 was the first smartphone coming out of Nothing last year.

You can check into the setting of the phone for this new update, if not automatically available, you can check for it manually or wait for it to arrive on your phone.