Nothing launches Phone 2a catering to mid segment buyers in India

Phone 2a rides on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

March 05, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing launches Phone 2a catering to mid segment buyers in India

Nothing launches Phone 2a catering to mid segment buyers in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Nothing on Tuesday launched Phone 2a catering to mid-segment buyers in India. The Phone 2a succeeds Phone 1 launched in 2022 which was the first phone from the London-based tech startup.

Phone 2a continues with the transparent back design along with three independent glyphs.

The Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen can hit a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Phone 2a rides on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box on top Nothing OS 2.5. Nothing has promised three years OS and four years of security updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nothing Phone 2a features dual 50MP camera on the back and a 32MP lens at front.

Phone 2a uses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W charger, but ships without power adapter.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India starts at ₹23,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB model will sell for ₹25,999 while the 12GB/256GB version for ₹27,999. It will sell on Flipkart.

