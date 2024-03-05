March 05, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Nothing on Tuesday launched Phone 2a catering to mid-segment buyers in India. The Phone 2a succeeds Phone 1 launched in 2022 which was the first phone from the London-based tech startup.

Phone 2a continues with the transparent back design along with three independent glyphs.

The Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen can hit a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Phone 2a rides on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box on top Nothing OS 2.5. Nothing has promised three years OS and four years of security updates.

Nothing Phone 2a features dual 50MP camera on the back and a 32MP lens at front.

Phone 2a uses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W charger, but ships without power adapter.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India starts at ₹23,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB model will sell for ₹25,999 while the 12GB/256GB version for ₹27,999. It will sell on Flipkart.