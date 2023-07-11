Nothing launches Phone 2 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

July 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Nothing on Tuesday launched Phone 2 for the global markets, including India. The second-generation smartphone from the London-based tech firm brings in a new and more customisable Glyph interface and continues with the transparent design at the back.

The Nothing Phone 2 succeeds Phone 1 launched last year and caters to premium segment buyers in India.

Nothing Phone 2 has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It has a 4,700mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging. Nothing claims 50% power under 20 minutes of wired charging in Phone 2. It doesn’t ship with charger inside the box.

Nothing has incorporated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in Phone 2 and has coupled it with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It operates on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. Nothing has reworked home and lock screen utility with widgets to access key functions without opening the apps. The Nothing OS 2.0 also feature a new monochrome layout and option to remove app label.

For camera enthusiasts, Nothing Phone 2 features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as primary along with a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Phone 2 holds a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Phone 2 supports 4K recording at 60fps on the main rear camera. The main lens also has EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The front camera records at 1080p at 60fps.

The redesigned Glyph interface in Phone 2 gives ability to assign personalized light and sound sequences to contacts and apps. When receiving a notification from them, the top-right LED segment will remain on until addressed. The new interface now has extra number of LED segments compared to Phone 1.

The Glyph interface can now serve as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride (Uber) or delivery services. It also offers additional functionalities such as a volume checker, charging progress and timer.

“With Phone 2, we deliver top-notch features while encouraging a more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation,” said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder, Nothing.

The Nothing Phone 2 will come in White and Dark Gray shades staring with 8GB/128GB model priced at ₹44,999. The 12GB/256GB variant will sell for ₹49,999, and the 12GB/512GB variant will retail at ₹54,999.

The Phone 2 will sell go on open sale on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting July 21.