Published - September 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) launched its new wireless earbuds, Ear Open, in India with IP54 rating for dust and splashes.

The Nothing Ear Open follows the shape of human ears in design where it can be worn over auricles like Bluetooth ear pieces.

The Ear Open comes in a transparent case with LED charging indicator with pinch controls.

Nothing Ear Open claims up to 30 hours of battery life while a single charge can give up to 8 hours of playback.

Nothing Ear Open features 14.2mm drivers for the sound output. It does not have ANC because of the open-ear design.

The new wireless ear pieces from Nothing support Bluetooth 5.3 and above. For pairing, it has Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair as well.

Ear Open also has AI to help in clear calling.

As announced earlier by Nothing, it comes with ChatGPT support too.

Nothing Ear Open will be available for pre-order at ₹17,999 in India.

