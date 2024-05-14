ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT

Updated - May 14, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 03:43 pm IST

The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear to these audio devices through Nothing X app update

The Hindu Bureau

Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

London based tech startup Nothing on Tuesday announced the integration of ChatGPT into their entire range of audio products. It includes Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear to these audio devices through Nothing X app update starting May 21. Nothing had already rolled it out for Ear and Ear a in April this year.

Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones. They will need both the apps; Nothing X and ChatGPT, on their phones to use this feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Nothing has stopped selling Ear 1, Ear 2 and Ear Stick but the software integration will be available to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from TWS, Nothing sells smartphones and power adapters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US