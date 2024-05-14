Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT

London based tech startup Nothing on Tuesday announced the integration of ChatGPT into their entire range of audio products. It includes Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear to these audio devices through Nothing X app update starting May 21. Nothing had already rolled it out for Ear and Ear a in April this year.

Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones. They will need both the apps; Nothing X and ChatGPT, on their phones to use this feature.

Meanwhile, Nothing has stopped selling Ear 1, Ear 2 and Ear Stick but the software integration will be available to them.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from TWS, Nothing sells smartphones and power adapters.