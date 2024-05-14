GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT

The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear to these audio devices through Nothing X app update

Updated - May 14, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT

Nothing integrates its entire range of audio products with ChatGPT | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

London based tech startup Nothing on Tuesday announced the integration of ChatGPT into their entire range of audio products. It includes Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear to these audio devices through Nothing X app update starting May 21. Nothing had already rolled it out for Ear and Ear a in April this year.

Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones. They will need both the apps; Nothing X and ChatGPT, on their phones to use this feature.

Meanwhile, Nothing has stopped selling Ear 1, Ear 2 and Ear Stick but the software integration will be available to them.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from TWS, Nothing sells smartphones and power adapters.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.