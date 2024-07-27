Nothing has launched its first phone in the CMF series, strategically targeting the entry-level of the mid-range segment- or what could be considered the top end of the budget range. This bold move marks Nothing’s expansion into a highly competitive price bracket, aiming to capture the attention of value-conscious consumers who desire premium features without breaking the bank. The CMF Phone 1 represents a calculated step by Nothing, offering its distinct design philosophy and user experience to a wider audience.

With its carefully curated mix of features, including a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, the CMF Phone 1 aims to redefine expectations in this price segment.

And, yes, the phone does not come with a charger which might upset some users.

Design

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a distinctive design, particularly on its rear panel. Its rounded corners create an elegant silhouette, while visible stainless steel screws add an industrial touch, embodying what CMF calls the “engineer’s aesthetics.” The colour choices and materials give the phone a playful, less serious appearance.

A standout feature is the removable back panel, secured by functional screws. This design choice offers customisation options and potentially easier repairs reminiscent of older phone models. However, while the back is removable, the battery remains fixed and protected. The phone’s rear also features a circular “Accessory Point,” which, despite resembling a control dial, serves as an attachment point for accessories. This element adds to the phone’s unique aesthetic.

In terms of durability, the CMF Phone 1 offers IP52 splash resistance. The build quality feels solid, with minimal flex in the chassis. Its curved edges contribute to a comfortable in-hand feel.

You will find the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right. For audio, the phone relies on a single bottom-firing speaker and lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device uses a hybrid SIM tray, allowing for either dual SIM functionality or a combination of a SIM and a microSD card. An under-display optical fingerprint reader is included, which performs well in terms of speed and accuracy.

Display

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, resulting in a crisp 395 ppi density. It has a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, complemented by a responsive 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers 8-bit color depth and supports Ultra HDR+ with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, promising vibrant and dynamic visuals.

One of the standout features is the display’s brightness capabilities. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a typical brightness of 700 nits, the CMF Phone 1’s screen remains easily readable even in bright outdoor conditions. The 960 Hz PWM frequency helps reduce eye strain during extended use. Considering its price range, this display offers an impressive set of specifications, making it a compelling option for users who prioritize screen quality in their smartphone experience.

OS

The CMF Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. This operating system offers a clean and uncluttered interface, free from unnecessary pre-installed apps that often crowd screens on other devices. Nothing has committed to providing two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates, ensuring the phone stays current and secure for a reasonable period.

Processor

The CMF Phone 1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, an 8-core processor manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process, capable of reaching speeds up to 2.5 GHz. The processor is paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. In practical terms, the phone handles everyday tasks like web browsing, social media use, and casual gaming with ease. It also demonstrates competence in more demanding scenarios, managing multitasking efficiently and running graphic-intensive games without significant issues. Well, for big games, the frame rates do drop, but in standard settings, you can have a good gaming experience.

Benchmark results support the real-world performance observations. The device scored 1042 in single-core and 2932 in multi-core tests on GeekBench, while achieving a GPU score of 2511. These figures, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and Nothing’s RAM Booster technology, indicate a device that performs above its price class. Effective thermal management prevents overheating during extended use, which is crucial for sustained performance. While not a flagship-level performer, the CMF Phone 1’s processor configuration offers a balanced and capable experience that should satisfy most users in this segment.

Camera

The CMF Phone 1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8) and a 2 MP depth sensor, along with a 16 MP front-facing camera. The camera system is supported by Nothing’s “True Lens Engine,” which includes features like Ultra XDR, AI Vivid Mode, Night Mode, Portrait Optimizer, and Motion Capture.

In daylight conditions, the main camera performs admirably, capturing clear images with good detail of both foreground and subject. Colours appear natural and pleasant, with good contrast and dynamic range. The AI Vivid mode offers a subtle enhancement, slightly boosting contrast and colour saturation. Low-light performance is surprisingly competent, with well-controlled noise, good detail retention, and natural colours. The camera handles HDR stacking effectively, balancing darker areas and highlights without blowing out light sources.

Portrait mode demonstrates impressive edge detection for a budget smartphone. Night or low-light shots from the main camera maintain colour accuracy but show some loss of detail and softening.

The 16 MP front-facing camera delivers mixed results. While it captures facial features and colours reasonably well, the overall image quality falls short in some areas. The dynamic range is limited, which can lead to challenges in high-contrast scenes. For a budget smartphone, the selfie camera’s performance is adequate, but it’s clear that this isn’t the device’s strongest feature.

Battery

The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which provides solid endurance for daily use. In practical terms, users can expect the device to last through a full day with enough charge remaining for part of the next day. The phone supports 33W fast charging, offering relatively quick recharge times when needed. However, it’s worth noting that a charger is not included in the box, which may be an inconvenience for some buyers.

Verdict

Starting at ₹15,999, the new Nothing CMF Phone 1 offers impressive features, holding up nicely to the competition. It will be liked by users who usually get monotonous back design without any customisation options. The CMF Phone 1’s unique aesthetic and carefully chosen features appeal to tech-savvy consumers who want to stand out without overspending.

However, having a charger included in the box and the stereo speaker could have added a bit more spice in CMF’s first smartphone.