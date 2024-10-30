Nothing brings Phone 2a Plus Community Edition with ‘phospheresence’ design

Nothing on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) launched the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition in collaboration with its community members with a reworked design, wallpaper and packaging. The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition comes with a glow-in-the-dark (phospheresence) design.

The London-based tech startup said that only 1,000 units of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition will be produced globally.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

It uses MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 50 MP front camera for selfies. At rear, it features dual 50 MP lenses, a main and an ultrawide.

Phone 2a Plus ships with a 5,000 mAh battery but there is no charger support inside the box

Community members will have priority access to purchase the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, available at ₹29,999 for the 12+256GB variant on November 12.

To purchase the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, being part of the Nothing community is essential. Additionally, an offline drop will be organised exclusively for community members.