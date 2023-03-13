ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia C12 budget phone launched with 8MP selfie camera

March 13, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The entry segment Nokia C12 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display, an 8MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera

The Hindu Bureau

Nokia C12 budget phone launched with 8MP selfie camera | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global on Monday launched a new entry segment smartphone, the Nokia C12. The C-segment phone comes with an Android Go edition, and an octa-core chipset.

The entry segment Nokia C12 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display. For photography, the C12 sports an 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras.

The Nokia C12 ships with Android 12 (Go edition) coupled with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal space. The phone also features virtual RAM extension up to 2GB and additional memory until 256GB. It has the Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core chipset inside.

Surprisingly, HMD has packed a 3,000mAh battery in the Nokia C12, supported by a 5W charger. It has a 3.5mm jack for audio and FM radio as well.

The Nokia C12 has been priced at ₹5,999, which is a limited-period launch price. It will go on sale on Amazon, starting March 17.

