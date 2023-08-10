Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 launched with FM radio and expandable storage

August 10, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Nokia on Thursday launched two new feature phones, Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150, in India. The phones have been upgraded with new features like FM radio and expandable storage for its target group with low income.

As the name suggests, the Nokia 130 Music features a loudspeaker, MP3 player, supports microSD card up to 32GB and FM Radio that works both on wired and wireless modes.

The Nokia 130 Music has a standard 2.4-inch QVGA display and tactile keypad. It features a micro USB 1.1 port and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

Nokia 130 Music has a 1,450mAh battery with a claimed standby of 34 days. It can store 2000 contacts and 500 SMS.

Similarly, the Nokia 150 gets an IP52 dust and splash-proof rating, a 1,450mAh battery, VGA rear camera with a flash and a 2.4-inch display with tactile keypad. It too has a loudspeaker and MP3 player.

The Nokia 130 Music sells for ₹1,849 in Dark Blue and Purple colours, and ₹1,949 for Light Gold shade. Nokia 150 will retail at ₹2,699 in Charcoal, Cyan and Red colours. Both the phones are available at offline, online and Nokia’s website.

