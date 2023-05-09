HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nintendo expects to sell 15 mln Switch consoles this year

Nintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch game consoles  in its seventh year on the market

May 09, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TOKYO

Reuters
The Nintendo Switch is currently in its seventh year on the market.

The Nintendo Switch is currently in its seventh year on the market. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd. on Tuesday said it expects to sell 15 million Switch game consoles in the financial year to end-March 2024, compared with 17.97 million the previous year.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm posted operating profit of 504.38 billion yen ($3.73 billion) in the year ended on March 31, beating estimates, compared with profit of 592.76 billion yen a year earlier.

ALSO READ
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

Nintendo is facing slowing demand for its aging Switch console in its seventh year on the market, even as supply chain snarls have eased and the company bolsters its games lineup.

On Friday Nintendo launches "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", one of the most widely anticipated games of the year.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The robust appeal of Nintendo's roster of characters has been underscored in recent weeks by the box office success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.