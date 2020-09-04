Nintendo to re-release Mario games in 35th anniversary year

Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it would re-release classic titles featuring popular character Mario for a limited time on its hit Nintendo Switch console to mark 35 years since the launch of landmark game ‘Super Mario Bros.
The release will help bolster the Switch device's bare gaming pipeline ahead of the key year-end shopping season and could provide some succour to investors who have long lamented the Japanese company's reluctance to take greater advantage of its back catalogue of hit titles.
Three titles featuring the moustachioed plumber —1996's ‘Super Mario 64’, 2002's ‘Super Mario Sunshine’ and 2007's ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ — will go on sale from September 18 under the title ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’.
Enthusiasm for the package, which includes Mario's first foray into 3D platform gaming in what was seen as a major step forward for the industry, may be tempered by the disclosure it will only be on sale until the end of March.
Nintendo's shares are trading at 12-year highs as it sees huge demand for the Switch device and titles like ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ from consumers who have flocked to gaming during the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Kyoto-based firm also said it will release a ‘Mario Kart’ toy that can be controlled via the Switch, reflecting its toymaker origins, along with a version of the hand-held Game & Watch device that will feature ‘Super Mario Bros.’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath