Nintendo says report claiming game development for Switch 4K ‘not true’

Nintendo on Thursday released a statement disagreeing with a report that noted the company had provided tools to develop games for a potential Switch 4K gaming console.

Several developers at game firms around the world are developing 4K games for a Nintendo Switch model with 4K support, using development toolkits supplied by the company, a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed employees at 11 game companies, noted.

“A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true,” the video game maker said in a tweet.

The Japanese company had introduced a new Switch model in July with a superior 7-inch OLED touch screen and higher storage capacity that will be available starting October 08 for $349.99. Moreover, Nintendo emphasised that it doesn’t intend to launch any other model immediately, apart from the upcoming launch of Switch OLED.

“We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021,” the company tweeted.

The video game maker had provided the 4K toolkits to outside developers, prior to the launch of the OLED model, and was said to be working on a Switch with improved hardware, including 4K support and Nvidia processor, however, the product’s development was affected by the global chip shortage, caused by the pandemic, according to the news agency’s report.

Although, Nintendo may release a Switch 4K gaming console late next year, the report noted.

While gamers across the globe wait for the Japanese firm to launch a Switch model with hardware to support 4K graphics, other console manufactures such as Microsoft and Sony already offer hardware that can run 4K games, including the latest Xbox Series X, Series S, and PlayStation 5.