Google customers worldwide are looking forward to the tech and internet giant’s event next month, where many are hoping for the release of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. Ahead of the event, however, there are keen-eyed buyers scouring e-commerce platforms to see if Google’s older Pixel models will be offered at lower prices.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 8 Display 6.3-inch screen; FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 416 ppi, with peak brightness of 1,400 nits 6.2-inch screen; Actua display FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 ppi, with peak brightness of 2,000 nits Battery 4,355 mAh 4,575 mAh Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G3 Camera 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera, and 10.8 MP front camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and 10.5 MP dual PD front/selfie camera Camera Features Comes with the Magic Eraser, but not the Magic Editor Comes with the Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, and Audio Magic Eraser

In terms of storage, the Google Pixel 7 comes with 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage while the Google Pixel 8 comes with 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The older Pixel 7 was launched with Android 13 while the newer model was launched with Android 14. There is a roughly ₹30,000 difference in price between the two handsets, per Amazon India.

Google’s Pixel smartphones usually come under the premium segment, even when sold at a discount. However, leaks from the Google Pixel 9 series suggest that an ultra-premium and upgraded foldable smartphone will be entering the market soon.

