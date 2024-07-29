GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 8: Ahead of Google Pixel 9 launch, which one is right for you?

Ahead of the Google Pixel 9 launch, phone buyers will be hoping that earlier models fall in price

Updated - July 29, 2024 08:15 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Comparing the specs of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 8

Comparing the specs of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 8

Google customers worldwide are looking forward to the tech and internet giant’s event next month, where many are hoping for the release of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. Ahead of the event, however, there are keen-eyed buyers scouring e-commerce platforms to see if Google’s older Pixel models will be offered at lower prices.

Google Pixel 9: how it may differ from Pixel 8 based on what we know so far

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google Pixel 7Google Pixel 8
Display6.3-inch screen; FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 416 ppi, with peak brightness of 1,400 nits6.2-inch screen; Actua display FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 ppi, with peak brightness of 2,000 nits
Battery4,355 mAh4,575 mAh
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2Google Tensor G3
Camera50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera, and 10.8 MP front camera50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and 10.5 MP dual PD front/selfie camera
Camera FeaturesComes with the Magic Eraser, but not the Magic EditorComes with the Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, and Audio Magic Eraser

In terms of storage, the Google Pixel 7 comes with 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage while the Google Pixel 8 comes with 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The older Pixel 7 was launched with Android 13 while the newer model was launched with Android 14. There is a roughly ₹30,000 difference in price between the two handsets, per Amazon India.

Google’s Pixel smartphones usually come under the premium segment, even when sold at a discount. However, leaks from the Google Pixel 9 series suggest that an ultra-premium and upgraded foldable smartphone will be entering the market soon.

