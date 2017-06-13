New Nokia line-up starts at ₹9,499

HMD Global, which holds the rights to market the Nokia brand globally, on Tuesday, unveiled a new generation of Nokia smartphones in India — Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 — priced at ₹9,499, ₹12,899 and ₹14,999, respectively.

“Today’s announcement scripts a new chapter for Nokia phones in this country... The new line-up comprising the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 is visually stunning and will always be available out-of-the-box with the latest and pure version of Android,” Ajey Mehta, vice president India, HMD Global, said.

He added that the company aims to break the clutter in a market dominated by undifferentiated products by providing a great user experience while living up to the Nokia brand promise of simplicity, trust, reliability and quality.

While Nokia 3 goes on sale starting June 16, Nokia 5 will be available for pre-booking July 7 onward. Both these phones will be available via the offline retail channel.

Nokia 6, which will be available exclusively on e-commerce major Amazon, will be open for pre-booking July 14 onward.

Iconic 3310

Last month, HMD had introduced the new version of iconic 3310 feature phone in India. The company has partnered with 400 exclusive distributors reaching over 80,000 retail points.