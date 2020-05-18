Gadgets

New Honor smart TV to change contrast, colorus based on content

The smart TV will come with SR (Super Resolution) algorithm. This will enhance the low-quality content in real-time with better textures and details   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Huawei sub-brand Honor is reportedly planning to launch a smart TV on May 18 with ACM (Adaptive Contrast Management) technology, which will change the contrast and colours dynamically based on the content playing on the TV.

The upcoming Honor smart TV will also sport 6 microphones. These mics will help users control the TV with their voice from longer distances, reports news portal GizmoChina.

The smart TV will come with SR (Super Resolution) algorithm. This will enhance the low-quality content in real-time with better textures and details.

The company will live-stream the event on its official YouTube channel on May 18.

It is expected that the company might launch various IoT products at the event, like an Honor MagicBook.

Recently, Honor launched its latest Honor 9X Pro smartphone in India and it is the first phone from the brand to come without Google Play store support.

The device is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, the first processor that is built upon Huawei’s brand-new computing architecture that enables deep learning taken by AI.

