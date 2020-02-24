New Firework tool to help vloggers shoot with multi-cameras

Mumbai

24 February 2020 11:16 IST

Launched exclusively on Apple App Store, the app — called Gemi in India — is free and integrates special effects into real-time reporting, surpassing existing professional post-recording editing tools

Short video-making app Firework on Monday announced the launch of its multi-camera recording tool called Gemi in India that would let vloggers use both front and back cameras of the smartphone at the same time.

Launched exclusively on Apple App Store, the app is free and integrates special effects into real-time reporting, surpassing existing professional post-recording editing tools.

Advertising

Advertising

“We see vloggers struggling to derive a balance between the front and back camera. Gemi enables the use of both cameras at the same time,” said Sudarshan Kadam, Head of Business Development, Growth and Partnerships, Firework India.

The video capturing tool allows iPhone users to shoot split screen videos using multiple cameras simultaneously.

The AI powered (patent pending) camera superimposes the subject in front of the camera and project it to the scene from the back camera in real-time.

California-based Firework focuses on working with some of the biggest entertainers and creators who can tell stories in 30 seconds and would début several interesting features in the coming months to its users in India.