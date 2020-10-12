Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered to launch in November

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. | Picture by special arrangement.

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced the remastered version of the classic high-speed car racing game, Need for Speed (NFS) Hot Pursuit.

“We’re delight ted to be bringing that spirit of timeless racing competition back to new platforms and players where they can connect, compare and compete no matter what platform they’re on,” Matt Webster, VP of Criterion Games said.

The game’s original developer, Criterion Games, had released NFS Hot Pursuit back in 2010. It offered racing fans exciting gameplay with detailed visuals of the winding, open roads of Seacrest County, and the thrill of racing at breakneck speed.

NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered has been developed by Criterion Games, in collaboration with Stellar Entertainment. It will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 6 and Nintendo Switch on November 13, the game will feature enhanced visuals and cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition powered by Autolog, EA said.

The game will offer a single-player career with options to enjoy the excitement of racing on both sides of the law. As a cop driving a supercharged interceptor equipped with tactical weaponry to bust their suspects or as an elite racer with counteroffensives manoeuvres.

Autolog technology connects players with friends in head-to-head asynchronous competition and presents new driving challenges based on their racing performance. It also gives players the chance to contest among themselves across platforms.

“Fuelled by Autolog and some of the world’s most desirable and classic supercars, this will create the most heart-pumping socially competitive racing experience,” Webster said.

The Nintendo Switch version supports 1080p at 30 frames per second (FPS) in docked mode and 720p at 30 FPS undocked. For PC it supports 4K at 60 FPS, and players can choose between 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Base versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will support 1080p at 30 FPS, according to EA.