If you are looking for a stylish flip phone at a comparatively lower price, then Motorola has you covered. The addition of the new Razr 50 is offering users the feel of a flagship phone at a price of ₹64,999. A successor to the Razr 40, the new model comes with some changes like - a bigger cover display, a main camera of 50 MP instead of 64 MP, Dimensity 7300X processor in place of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Design

The Razr 50 is a head-turner, no doubt about it. Our review unit came in the eye-catching Spritz Orange colourway, which is bound to draw attention. The company has evidently paid attention to details. The frame is crafted from 6000 series aluminium, while the outer hinge cover boasts stainless steel construction. Both sport a sleek satin finish that exudes premium quality. The vegan leather adorning the bottom half of the back panel not only feels pleasant to the touch but also adds a touch of luxury.

When it comes to ports and buttons, Motorola keeps things minimal yet functional. The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port, flanked by a speaker grille and a couple of microphones. The power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and volume rocker are positioned on the right side of the device when unfolded, easily accessible whether the phone is open or closed. On the left side, you will find the SIM tray.

Around 188 grams, the Razr 50 is a featherweight champion. Its curved edges and compact form factor make it a joy to carry around all day. The included two-part hard case offers additional protection without adding bulk, featuring a textured matte finish that repels fingerprints and provides a secure grip. The phone also comes with an IPX8 water resistance rating – a significant improvement over its predecessor. While it’s not dustproof, this added protection offers peace of mind for everyday use.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display

The phone comes with a main display of a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED panel and a 3.63-inch cover screen. The main display has a Full HD+ resolution (1080x2640 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ but lacks Dolby Vision, a feature reserved for the more expensive Razr 50 Ultra. The display brightness peaks at an impressive 3,000 nits, ensuring that it remains visible even in bright outdoor settings. While there is a slight crease at the fold, it’s not very noticeable during regular usage.

For viewing content, the tall 22:9 aspect ratio is great for vertical scrolling, but horizontal content, like videos, can feel less immersive due to grey or white borders. However, the display delivers excellent colour accuracy, and users can tweak the colour profile in the settings to their liking. Streaming on Netflix or other platforms is a treat, thanks to FHD+ support and the rich visuals brought by HDR10+.

The cover display is another highlight, offering a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits of brightness. While slightly smaller than the one on the Razr 50 Ultra, it still provides ample functionality. You can check notifications, use productivity apps, or even type responses to messages without flipping the phone open. It’s a convenient feature for those quick tasks on the go.

OS

The Razr 50 runs on Android 14, layered with Motorola’s Hello UI. This skin strikes a nice balance, offering a near-stock Android look with thoughtful additions. Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Where the Razr 50 truly shines is in its smart use of the cover display. The quick settings panel and notification tiles are fully functional, allowing you to manage your device without flipping it open. A wide array of apps, including Google Maps, Gmail, and even Google Photos, can be accessed directly from the outer screen.

Motorola has embraced the AI trend, integrating Google’s Gemini AI assistant right on the cover display. This allows for quick queries and AI-powered interactions without the need to unfold the device.

Processor

The new Motorola Razr 50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, a chipset specifically designed for dual-screen phones. This octa-core processor is built on a 4nm process and features four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores and four Cortex-A78 performance cores. The GPU is a Mali-G610 MC4. This setup is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On paper, these specifications promise decent performance for everyday tasks. However, for power-seeking users, the processor choice might feel somewhat average. In our Geekbench 6 tests, the Razr 50 managed a score of 1,016 in single-core performance and 3,004 in multi-core performance. To put this into perspective, these scores are more in line with what we’ve seen from phones in the 20k -25k segment.

In day-to-day use, the Razr 50 handles most tasks with aplomb. Apps launch quickly, and multitasking is generally smooth, thanks in part to the efficient use of the cover display for quick interactions. When it comes to gaming, the Razr 50 is capable of running graphically demanding titles. During our testing, these games maintained decent frame rates, though you may need to adjust graphics settings for the smoothest experience in more intensive titles.

Camera

The Motorola Razr 50 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13 MP ultra-wide/macro lens. The addition of OIS in the primary sensor ensures that your shots remain steady, particularly in low-light or fast-moving scenarios, enhancing the overall sharpness and clarity of your photos.

In well-lit environments, the 50 MP main camera delivers vibrant and detailed photos with a good dynamic range. Colours appear natural without being overly saturated, and the level of detail captured is commendable. Portrait shots are particularly impressive, with the camera accurately separating the subject from the background, producing a pleasing bokeh effect. The 24mm portrait mode is great for capturing close-up shots, while the 35mm mode provides a bit more flexibility in framing.

The 13 MP ultra-wide camera does its job well, offering a broader field of view for landscape shots or large group photos. While the ultra-wide lens isn’t the most exceptional performer in challenging lighting conditions, it does offer versatility, especially with the added macro functionality for close-up photography. However, in some cases, the ultra-wide lens may struggle with white balance and dynamic range, leaning slightly toward cooler tones.

In low-light conditions, the Razr 50’s main camera holds up fairly well. The night mode produces images with decent brightness and colour accuracy, although there can be a slight warm hue in some scenes. Shadows and highlights are generally well balanced, and noise is kept to a minimum, thanks to the OIS and software optimisations.

Selfies are handled by the 32 MP front-facing camera, which performs adequately for social media-worthy shots. The colours are natural, skin tones are lifelike, and the dynamic range is good for a front camera. You can also use the primary 50 MP rear camera for selfies, thanks to the cover display, which allows for higher-quality self-portraits with more detail.

Battery

The Razr 50 packs a 4,200 mAh battery, which might seem small on paper, but proves adequate for a full day of typical use. The efficient processor and smart use of the cover display for quick tasks help extend battery life.

Charging options are plentiful, with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The included 30W charger can top up the phone from 10% to 100% in around 1:25 hours – not the fastest we’ve seen, but certainly respectable.

Verdict

The Motorola Razr 50 is undoubtedly a phone that makes a statement. With its stylish clamshell design, premium materials, and eye-catching colour options, it stands out as a fashionable device that’s sure to turn heads. Its larger cover display, foldable form factor, and overall build quality give it a unique edge, especially for users seeking something different from the standard smartphone design.

However, while it excels in style and design, the performance may leave power users wanting more. The processor, while adequate for everyday tasks, is simply average compared to the more powerful chipsets found in similarly priced competitors.