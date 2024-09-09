Motorola Razr 50 flip phone launched in India with Dimensity 7300X processor. Price, specs, availability

Motorola on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched the Razr 50 flip smartphone in India. The new Motorola Razr 50 follows the Razr 50 Ultra launched earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Motorola Razr 50 has a 3.6 inch pOLED cover display with 90 Hz dynamic refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,700 nits. It is being protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The main screen is of 6.9 inch with 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The Razr 50 is IPX8 rated as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola has used a 4,200 mAh battery inside the Razr 50 accompanied by a 30 W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Razr 50 sports a 50 MP main lens and a 13 MP ultrawide plus macro sensor on the back. At front, it has a 32 MP selfie camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola Razr 50 ships with a new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and sells in single variant of 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It operates on Hello UI based on Android 14.

Gen AI features with Google’s Gemini and Moto ai are also included in the new flip phone.

Motorola Razr 50 comes in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange colours with vegan leather finish. It will be sold on Amazon, Motorola, and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

The Motorola Razr 50 has been priced at ₹64,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.