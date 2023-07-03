ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India

July 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Motorola also invokes the Razr legacy with Razr 40 series launch that was a phenomenon during company’s prime two decades ago

The Hindu Bureau

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Motorola on Monday launched Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in the Indian market. With these new smartphones, Motorola dives into foldable/flip category and thus competing with Samsung and Oppo.

Motorola Razr 40 series builds on the concept of two displays; one cover screen upfront and a main display inside that holds large surface area compared to the cover.

In terms of features, Motorola Razr 40 comes with a 1.5 inch OLED cover screen with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The main display stretches up to 6.9 inch having FHD+ pOLED nature. The 10-bit panel supports 144Hz refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio and 1,400 nits of peak brightness.

The Motorola Razr 40 ships with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging support and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 operates on Android 13. The Razr 10 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal space.

Motorola has put in a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor on the Razr 40. It has got a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Similarly, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has got a 3.6 inch FHD+ pOLED cover screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The main display remains of 6.9 inch with FHD+ pOLED features. The refresh rate in the Razr 40 Ultra increases to 165Hz with 22:9 aspect ratio and 1,400 nits of peak brightness.

The Razr 40 Ultra has a reduced battery size of 3,800mAh compared to Razr 40. The charging capacity in Razr 40 Ultra is same as of Razr 40.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra utilises Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal memory. It operates on Android 13.

In camera, Razr 40 Ultra has a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is of 32MP.

Motorola Razr 40 has been priced at ₹59,999 whereas Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will sell at ₹89,999. Both the phones will be available on Amazon.

