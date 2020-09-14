Motorola launches ‘razr’ 5G smartphone

Razr’s 6.2-inch OLED Flex View Display works in sync with the dynamic hinge design, and slides the display when folding, offering what Motorola claims as the only zero gap closure on a foldable device.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Motorola has launched the 5G version of its iconic razr flip phone. The new razr offers next-gen mobile experience in a compact foldable form factor.

Razr 5G has retained a lot of design elements from its predecessor, and improved its hardware capabilities. The phone’s external display or the Quick View display offers an enhanced software experience with some handy features.

“We’ve heard from consumers that they feel tethered to their devices and want a way to stay connected while still living in the moment,” Motorola said in a blog post. “Our totally unique dual-screen design delivers an experience that addresses this specific pain point.”

The new razr is crafted using polished 3D glass and aluminium. The hinge has received functional changes, and seamlessly blends with the phone’s sleek design. The fingerprint sensor has been moved from the front chin to the rear of the phone, underneath the Motorola logo.

Razr’s 6.2-inch OLED Flex View Display. | Photo Credit: Motorola

The flip phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The updated chin design house two of the four 5G antennas.

In the camera segment, the rear camera has got a significant boost with a 48 MP sensor, while the internal camera is upgraded to a 20 MP sensor. The rear camera can be used for clicking selfies in combination with the external display. It is equipped with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus.

Razr’s 6.2-inch OLED Flex View Display works in sync with the dynamic hinge design, and slides the display when folding, offering what Motorola claims as the only zero gap closure on a foldable device that protects the internal display and keeps razr ultra-compact.

The Quick View display presents a simple interface with updated gesture controls. The navigation bar is located at the bottom, users can swipe up to land at the home screen. Users can swipe right for camera quick access, and swipe left to access the new app tray. Two left swipes, takes users to shortcuts screen, to call or message their favourite contacts.

Razr's Quick View display with shortcuts and full keyboard. | Photo Credit: Motorola

The external display can be customised with themes and apps. People can respond to messages using the Quick View’s full keyboard, and can use it during navigation or for quick media controls.

Razr 5G will be available in three colours - Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold, starting in China and select European markets with other markets to follow, Motorola said.

In the U.S., the new razr will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $1,399.99. Additionally, the new razr will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile as well, it added.