Expanding its flip line-up, Motorola on Thursday launched Razr 50 Ultra in India. Succeeding the Razr 40 series launched last year, the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra brings generative AI features with Google’s Gemini, and Moto ai along with Google Photos support even for the cover screen.

Motorola claims that Razr 50 Ultra can withstand 6 lakh foldings/unfoldings.

In terms of display, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra possesses a large 4-inch cover LTPO pOLED display with 2,400 nits of peak brightness and 1272x1080 resolution. It is a 10 bit panel with a refresh rate of upto 165Hz. The cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The main 10 bit folding display is of 6.9 inch LTPO with upto 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness.

The Razr 50 Ultra runs on a 4,000mAh battery along with a 68W charger that will ship inside the box. Meanwhile, it also supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging.

Motorola has used Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in Razr 50 Ultra. It comes in single variant of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Company promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The phone is IPX8 rated as well. It can accommodate a physical SIM and an e-SIM as well.

Razr 50 Ultra ship with a 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front lens.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been priced at ₹99,999 but it also includes Moto Buds+ TWS in the bundled box.