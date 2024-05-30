ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola launches new entry segment phone with 50MP camera

Published - May 30, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Moto G04s ships with a 5,000mAh battery

The Hindu Bureau

Motorola launches new entry segment phone with 50MP camera | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorola on Thursday launched Moto G04s with 50MP camera and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for entry segment buyers in India.

The Moto G04s features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness. For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos.

Moto G04s ships with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 15W charger.

The Moto G04s uses a Unisoc T606 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. RAM boost upto 8GB is also available. The storage can be further expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It operates on Android 14 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For photos, Moto G04s comes with a 50MP camera and a 5MP selfie lens. The phone is IP52 rated for splashes.

The Moto G04s has been priced at ₹6,999. It will sell on Flipkart starting June 5.

