GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Motorola launches new entry segment phone with 50MP camera

Moto G04s ships with a 5,000mAh battery

Published - May 30, 2024 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola launches new entry segment phone with 50MP camera

Motorola launches new entry segment phone with 50MP camera | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorola on Thursday launched Moto G04s with 50MP camera and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for entry segment buyers in India.

The Moto G04s features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness. For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos.

Moto G04s ships with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 15W charger.

The Moto G04s uses a Unisoc T606 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. RAM boost upto 8GB is also available. The storage can be further expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It operates on Android 14 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For photos, Moto G04s comes with a 50MP camera and a 5MP selfie lens. The phone is IP52 rated for splashes.

The Moto G04s has been priced at ₹6,999. It will sell on Flipkart starting June 5.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.