Motorola on Thursday launched Moto G04s with 50MP camera and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for entry segment buyers in India.

The Moto G04s features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness. For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos.

Moto G04s ships with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 15W charger.

The Moto G04s uses a Unisoc T606 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. RAM boost upto 8GB is also available. The storage can be further expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It operates on Android 14 out of the box.

For photos, Moto G04s comes with a 50MP camera and a 5MP selfie lens. The phone is IP52 rated for splashes.

The Moto G04s has been priced at ₹6,999. It will sell on Flipkart starting June 5.