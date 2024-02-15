ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola launches Moto G04 for entry level buyers

February 15, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Moto G04 has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness

The Hindu Bureau

Motorola launches Moto G04 for entry level buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto G04 smartphone for entry level buyers in India. The Moto G04 brings the stock Android 14, Dolby Atmos supported speaker and IP52 certification for its target group.

The entry level phone features the Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal space which can be expanded up till 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. The RAM can be further expanded up to 16GB with RAM Boost.

The Moto G04 comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 15W charger. It sports a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens.

The Moto G04 sells in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colours in two variants; 4GB/64GB priced at ₹6,999 and 8GB/128GB at ₹7,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola’s portal and leading retail stores starting February 22.

