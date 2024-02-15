GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorola launches Moto G04 for entry level buyers

Moto G04 has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness

February 15, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola launches Moto G04 for entry level buyers

Motorola launches Moto G04 for entry level buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto G04 smartphone for entry level buyers in India. The Moto G04 brings the stock Android 14, Dolby Atmos supported speaker and IP52 certification for its target group.

The Moto G04 has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness

The entry level phone features the Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal space which can be expanded up till 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. The RAM can be further expanded up to 16GB with RAM Boost.

The Moto G04 comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 15W charger. It sports a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Moto G04 sells in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colours in two variants; 4GB/64GB priced at ₹6,999 and 8GB/128GB at ₹7,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola’s portal and leading retail stores starting February 22.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.