Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra with Gen AI features in India

Expanding its Edge series, Motorola on Tuesday launched Edge 50 Ultra in India. The new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra brings dedicated generative AI features like generating images basis text prompts and themes matching the consumer’s attire. The AI features are also layered on the phone’s camera system.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with 2,800 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It supports HDR10+ and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with IP68 underwater protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 4,500mAh battery along with a 125W charger inside the box. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

The Edge 50 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI based upon Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of software updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 50MP main camera which is Pantone validated, with OIS. It gets support from a 50MP ultrawide lens which also works as macro. The third camera is a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom with OIS and 100x advanced hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 50MP camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is part of the company’s premium offering and comes in vegan leather finish in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz, and in Nordic Wood finish. It will retail at ₹59,999 on Flipkart, Motorola, Reliance and other offline stores starting June 20.

