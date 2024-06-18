GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra with Gen AI features in India

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 4,500mAh battery along with a 125W charger

Published - June 18, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra with Gen AI features in India

Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra with Gen AI features in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expanding its Edge series, Motorola on Tuesday launched Edge 50 Ultra in India. The new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra brings dedicated generative AI features like generating images basis text prompts and themes matching the consumer’s attire. The AI features are also layered on the phone’s camera system.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with 2,800 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It supports HDR10+ and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with IP68 underwater protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 4,500mAh battery along with a 125W charger inside the box. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

The Edge 50 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI based upon Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of software updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 50MP main camera which is Pantone validated, with OIS. It gets support from a 50MP ultrawide lens which also works as macro. The third camera is a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom with OIS and 100x advanced hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 50MP camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is part of the company’s premium offering and comes in vegan leather finish in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz, and in Nordic Wood finish. It will retail at ₹59,999 on Flipkart, Motorola, Reliance and other offline stores starting June 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / camera mobiles

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.