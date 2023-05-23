Motorola launches Edge 40 with 144Hz refresh rate

May 23, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Motorola on Tuesday launched a new 5G smartphone, Edge 40, featuring a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset and 144Hz refresh rate.

The new Motorola Edge 40 ships with a 6.5 inch pOLED display having 144Hz refresh rate. The 8-bit panel has HDR10+ and DCI-P3 color range support with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola Edge 40 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It operates on Android 13 out of the box. Motorola is also offering 2 years of OS and 3 years of security updates on Edge 40.

Motorola has provided a 4,400mAh battery within the Edge 40 with a 68W charger support and 15W of wireless assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Motorola Edge 40 sports a 50MP main lens for photography helped by a 13MP ultrawide lens. Edge 40 has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Edge 40 has got IP68 underwater protection and supports eSIM.

Motorola Edge 40 comes in Reseda Green, Eclipse Black and Lunar Blue shades at a launch price of ₹29,999. The smartphone will go on sale from May 30 on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.