Motorola G45 5G with 120 Hz display and Gorilla Glass 3 launched in India: Details

Moto G45 5G comes with the Android 14 and a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) launched a new 5G smartphone, Moto G45, in the budget segment in India. The Moto G45 brings features such as 120 Hz refresh rate and vegan leather back finish.

The new Moto G45 5G has a 6.5 inch display which is being protected by Gorilla Glass 3 as well. The smartphone also brings Dolby Vision and stereo speakers for the target audience and Hi-Res audio support for the first time in this segment.

Moto G45 holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 20 W charger that ships inside the box.

Motorola has used Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor in the Moto G45 coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. RAM can be further increased to 16 GB virtually. It also gets an expandable storage option up to 1 TB with microSD card.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Moto G45 5G comes with the Android 14 and a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15, along with three years of security updates.

Moto G45 5G features a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro on rear. At front, it has a 16 MP selfie lens.

The Moto G45 5G starts at ₹10,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) and ₹12,999 (8 GB + 128 GB). It comes in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green and Viva magenta shades.

Moto G45 5G will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores starting August 28.

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

