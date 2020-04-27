Motorola Edge+ 5G smartphone soon in India

Motorola has said its flagship smartphone Edge+ with powerhouse 5G performance, dynamic and immersive display and largest battery on any 5G phone in the market is coming to India soon.

In a tweet, Prashant Mani, company’s India Country Head, said: “The all-new Motorola Edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation, Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera. Coming soon to India”.

The India pricing is yet to be revealed for both Edge+ and Edge that were launched last week.

In the U.S,. the new Edge+ will be available exclusively on Verizon, starting May 14 for $41.66 a month for 24 months.

The 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that provides 25% faster performance than previous generations, has 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory with 30% increased max bandwidth and lower battery drain.

The device features Samsung-made 108MP main lens, an ultrawide shooter of 16MP and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back. The punch-hole on the screen houses a 25MP front camera.

Motorola Edge+ with near-stock Android 10 allows users to record in 6K for incredible high-resolution videos. It has 5000mAh battery into this device, the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market.