Motorola Edge 50 with IP68 and military standard launched in India: Check price, features

Motorola on Thursday expanded its Edge 50 series in India with the launch of Motorola Edge 50. The mid segment phone succeeds the Edge 50 Pro, Fusion and Ultra launched earlier.

Motorola Edge 50 claims to be the world’s slimmest IP68 and MIL-STD-810H military grade certified smartphone.

The Motorola Edge 50 has a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with 1,600 nits peak brightness. It offers 120 Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ content. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Motorola Edge 50 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor and is available only in 8 GB and 256 GB variant. Virtual RAM option till 8 GB is also available.

It operates on Hello UI based on Android 14 with assured 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Motorola has packed it with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 68 W charger included in the box. It is also compatible to 15 W wireless chargers.

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 50 MP main Sony Lytia 700C camera sensor, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, or 30x hybrid zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide camera with macro vision with 3 cm focal length. On the front, it has a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Moto ai also bring generative AI features like generative theming, magic canvas with text to prompt image generation.

It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Edge 50 comes in three Pantone colour variants: Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz in vegan leather finish and in Koala Grey color in vegan suede finish.

It will go on sale from August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital, priced at ₹27,999.

