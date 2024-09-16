GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched with 3x telephoto lens and IP68 rating. Price, specs, sale

This is the fifth smartphone under the Edge 50 series succeeding Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro

Published - September 16, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Expanding its Edge 50 series even further, Motorola on Monday (September 16, 2024) launched Motorola 50 Edge Neo in India. This is the fifth smartphone under the Edge 50 series succeeding previously launched phones like Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro.

The newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Neo ships with IP68 water resistance and military grade durability standards.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4 inch pOLED LTPO 1.5K display with HDR10+ support, 3,000 nits peak brightness, a 10 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, it has stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo uses a 4,310 mAh battery being supported by a 68 W charger inside the box. It also supports 15 W wireless charging.

Motorola has used MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It runs on Android 14 and comes with a promise of 5 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

The Edge 50 Neo features a 50 MP Sony Lyt 700 main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide+macro lens and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens. It has a 32 MP front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes in single variant of 8 GB priced at ₹23,999. It comes in Pantone-validated Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latte and Grisaille shades in vegan leather finish. Open sale starts September 24 on Flipkart, Motorola and at leading retail stores.

