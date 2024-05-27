After targeting competition in the 30k segment, Motorola is now eyeing the 20k segment with the launch of Moto Edge 50 Fusion. While the starting price of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is ₹20,999 the phone carries the premium feel of the Moto Edge 50 Pro, which we recently reviewed. It comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 6.7 screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery power, all packed in a slim and lightweight body.

Design

If you have seen the Moto Edge 40 and 50 Pro, you will notice the similarity straight away. The phone’s lean build is really good, making it one of the lightest phones in its range. It is available in three unique colours - Marshmallow Blue (our review variant), Forest Blue, and Hot Pink. The phone has a vegan leather back, which adds more to its aesthetic appeal. And, yes, the leather back gives into a smudge-free look, which we really liked. Operating the phone is very easy and the placements of the ports are done accurately to allow easy access. On the right side of the phone, you get the power button and the volume rockers. The SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille are placed at the bottom. On the top of the phone lies a secondary mic and also a branding of Dolby atmos.

Also, we liked the phone’s singular back design, with infused camera sensors and no protrusions. The front side is all-screen with very slim bezels. At the top of the display, you can see the punch hole carrying the front camera. The fingerprint sensor is built into the display and is quick to respond.

There is more - the phone comes with IP68 certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protecting the phone.

Display

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.67-inch pOLED endless edge display with a full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 395 ppi. The pOLED display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, with a sustained high brightness mode of 1200 nits.

The display also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, Aqua Touch for underwater operation, and 720Hz PWM dimming for precise brightness control. The 20:9 aspect ratio of the display provides an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and gaming.

OS

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI skin, offering a near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware. While it includes some pre-installed Moto apps, it avoids third-party apps for a clean software experience out of the box. Motorola has committed to providing three major Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support and access to the latest features.

Processor

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is an upper mid-range processor built on a 4nm process. It features an octa-core CPU with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.95GHz. The Adreno 710 GPU handles graphics processing.

In terms of performance, the Edge 50 Fusion delivers decent results, scoring 1017 in the single-core and 2715 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench 6. The GPU score of 1795 is also respectable for a mid-range chipset. While these scores are not exceptional, they suggest that the device should provide a smooth experience for most day-to-day tasks and moderate gaming.

Speaking of gaming, the Edge 50 Fusion is capable of running demanding games reasonably well, thanks to the robust Adreno 710 GPU and the overall processing power of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. However, for the most graphically intensive titles, users may need to adjust settings to maintain smooth performance.

Camera

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a capable camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size, which can be effectively increased to 2.0µm using Ultra Pixel Technology. This main camera is accompanied by optical image stabilization (OIS) for improved low-light performance and reduced blur in photos and videos.

The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, providing versatility in capturing wide-angle shots. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 0.7µm pixel size, which can be increased to 1.4µm using Quad Pixel Technology. The camera system also features a dual-pixel PDAF for faster and more accurate autofocus.

In terms of camera performance, the Edge 50 Fusion delivers impressive results, particularly with its primary camera. The images exhibit a tendency to boost colours, resulting in vibrant and punchy tones. However, this may not be to everyone’s preference. The primary camera captures good detail, especially when using the Ultra-res mode, and the portrait mode demonstrates precise edge detection for subject separation.

Low-light photography is a strength of the Edge 50 Fusion, with the camera performing well in night shots, both with and without the Night Vision mode enabled. The images exhibit good detail retention and an absence of banding issues, which is impressive for a mid-range device.

The 32MP front-facing camera also performs well, capturing decent selfies with accurate skin tones and good detail.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery that provides all-day battery life for most users, coupled with 68W TurboPower fast charging support. While regular charging takes around 50-55 minutes to go from 1% to 100%, the standout feature is the “Charge Boost” mode that, when enabled manually, allows the phone to charge from 20% to 100% in just 32-35 minutes – a real lifesaver when you need a quick top-up before heading out. It was also good to see that Motorola included a Type-C to Type-C cable and a compatible charger in the box.

Verdict

With the launch of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, it is evident that Motorola is aggressively carrying out its pursuit to capture the mid segment of the Indian smartphone market after making a strong play in the premium space.

Packed with a potent Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a vibrant 144Hz pOLED display, impressive cameras, and all-day battery life with rapid charging, the Edge 50 Fusion ticks all the right boxes. By delivering a premium experience at a competitive price point, the phone is set to heat up the fierce competition in this highly contested segment, giving consumers even more compelling options to choose from.

