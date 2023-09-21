Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched with 144Hz refresh rate

September 21, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Motorola on Thursday launched Motorola Edge 40 Neo featuring MediaTek chipset and 144Hz refresh rate in the mid-segment of India’s smartphone market. It is a lighter version of Motorola Edge 40 launched in May this year.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55 inch pOLED display having a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and with 10-bit billion colors support. The display peak brightness can reach up to 1,300 nits.

The Edge 40 Neo runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone operates on Android 13 out of the box and promises 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

Motorola has used a 5,000mAh battery in Edge 40 Neo supported by a 68W charger that ships inside the box.

Edge 40 Neo utilises a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens at the back. It has got a 32MP selfie camera.

The Edge 40 Neo is IP68 certified for underwater protection with up to 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water, claims Motorola.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo also has Pantone validated Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay shades. It comes at a starting price of ₹23,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB model will cost ₹25,999.

Motorola is offering a special launch price of ₹20,999 and ₹22,999, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola and other leading retail outlets including Reliance Digital starting September 28.