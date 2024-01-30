January 30, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Motorola on Tuesday launched Moto G24 Power smartphone under budget segment in India. The Moto G24 Power runs on stock Android 14 and with 3 years of guaranteed security updates.

The Moto G24 Power is driven by a 6,000mAh battery accompanied by a 33W charger that comes inside the box.

Moto G24 Power features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a variable refresh rate between 60 to 90Hz and a peak brightness of 537 nits. It also has Dolby Atmos for audio.

Moto G24 Power incorporates Helio G85 Processor with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature whereas the storage can be expanded till 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Moto G24 Power sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP lens. On the front, it features a 16MP camera.

The budget segment phone comes with IP52 rating having water-repellent design and is available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue colours.

Moto G24 Power will sell at ₹8,999 for 4GB RAM/128GB model. The 8GB RAM/128GB variant will retail at ₹9,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola’s portal and leading retail stores starting February 7.

