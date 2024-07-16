Moto G85 5G with Sony Lytia sensor and Gorilla Glass 5 goes on sale today

Moto G85 5G goes on sale today across Flipkart, Motorola’s website and leading retail stores starting 12 noon today.

Moto G85 5G was launched on July 10 smartphone in India featuring Gorilla Glass 5 protection the 3D curved display at front and Sony Lytia sensor for the main camera.

The new Moto G85 5G has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with 1,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a10-bit display with DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Moto G85 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger inside the box.

The Moto G85 5G uses Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card and the virtual RAM of up to 24GB.

The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box with assured upgrades to Android 16 with 2 OS upgrades plus 4 years of security updates.

Moto G85 5G sports a 50MP main Sony Lytia 600 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide + macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Moto G85 5G is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB priced at ₹17,999 and a 12GB RAM/256GB option at ₹19,999.

Moto G85 5G will be available in Olive Green (vegan leather), Cobalt Blue (vegan leather), and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass – PMMA) shades.