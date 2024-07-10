GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moto G85 5G smartphone with Snapdragon SoC, Sony Lytia sensor launched in India: Features, specs and price

Moto G85 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger

Updated - July 10, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola on Wednesday launched Moto G85 5G smartphone in India featuring Gorilla Glass 5 protection the 3D curved display at front and Sony Lytia sensor for the main camera.

The new Moto G85 5G has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with 1,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a10-bit display with DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Moto G85 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger inside the box.

The Moto G85 5G uses Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card and the virtual RAM of up to 24GB.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box with assured upgrades to Android 16 with 2 OS upgrades plus 4 years of security updates.

Moto G85 5G sports a 50MP main Sony Lytia 600 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide + macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Moto G85 5G is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB priced at ₹17,999 and a 12GB RAM/256GB option at ₹19,999.

It will go on sale starting 16 July on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores across India.

Moto g85 5G will be available in three Pantone curated colours: Olive Green (vegan leather), Cobalt Blue (vegan leather), and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass – PMMA).

