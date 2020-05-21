Gadgets

Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000 mAh battery comes to India

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie   | Photo Credit: Motorola

The device, which comes with triple rear cameras and in two colour options, is priced at ₹8,999

Motorala on Thursday launched Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery and triple rear cameras for ₹8,999 in India.

The device will be available in two colour options, namely royal blue, arctic blue and will go on sale starting May 29 via Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

The device comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone houses triple-camera set-up with a combination of 16 MP primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2 cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture.

There is an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Other features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, Fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB port.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 3:22:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/moto-g8-power-lite-with-5000-mah-battery-comes-to-india/article31640304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY